Concept Life Sciences further expands its service offering by investing in Micro Chamber and Thermal Extraction Facilities

May 3, 2017

Concept Life Sciences has further expanded its analytical testing capabilities by making significant investment into Micro Chamber and Thermal Extraction facilities, used to sample VOCs or SVOCs emitted from products and materials.

The investment has been made to cope with the growing demand from both new and existing clients who insist on speedy, cost effective emissions screening and sampling of chemicals released from materials and products. Additionally, the new facilities will allow improved quality control as time consuming sample preparation is avoided by placing the samples directly inside the Micro Chamber which complies with international testing standards.

The Micro Chamber can be used for a wide range of applications from emissions screening of construction materials, vehicle production industries, consumer products and E-cigarettes to aroma profiling of foods and consumer products allowing Concept Life Sciences to further support its existing client base whilst expanding into new and diverse sectors.

Duncan Campbell, Commercial Director at Concept Life Sciences said: “The new facilities are a reaction to demand from our growing client base to complement the suite of analytical services that our group offers. This is part of a continuing regime of investment aimed at increasing the analytical and scientific scope of services.  The new extraction services can be used on a stand-alone basis or form part of an integrated project linked to a new product development or research programme. With total scientific staff numbering over 400, more than 60% of who possess a higher degree or above, the group’s problem solving capabilities are unrivalled.

The rationale for the creation of the Concept Life Sciences Group was the recognition of a need in the market for a first-class service organisation that is science led, with a proven track record in discovery and development science and collaboration.  We have built an organisation that delivers one of the widest range of analytical services available in Europe and this latest investment is evidence of that.”

Formed from the merger of a number of sector leading organisations in 2014, the group now trades under the brand Concept Life Sciences operating sub divisions of Integrated Discovery & Development Services and Analytical Services. Having successfully formed a fully joined up organisation offering chemistry, biology and analytics services to the biopharmaceutical, agrochemical, consumer and environmental industries, Concept Life Sciences intends to significantly increase its investment in laboratory capacity and scientific staff during 2017 and this latest investment is testament to that target.

Source:

http://www.conceptlifesciences.com/

