B12 oral spray ensures the vitamin is absorbed directly into bloodstream

A lack of essential Vitamin B12 could be literally written all over your face.

A Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to a lack of energy, feeling faint, breathlessness, headaches and paler than normal skin.

However, Vitamin B12 is notoriously difficult to absorb by the gut, meaning that supplementing is has become a necessity.

By supplementing B12 via an oral spray, the vitamin is absorbed directly into the bloodstream, avoiding the digestive system which can destroy essential nutrients with strong enzymes and acids. In fact, B12 is so difficult to absorb that only one per cent of intake from food is retained.

Andrew Thomas, founder and managing director at BetterYou, said: “B12 is a vital nutrient and by taking it orally in spray form ensures that the vitamin is absorbed directly into the bloodstream. This delivery mechanism benefits from the super absorbent soft tissue of the mucosal membrane within the mouth and the proximity of a rich vascular system.

“Our daily required intake for health maintenance is relatively small, however few foods catch rich sources (red meats and wild fish are major sources) and more restricted diets (such as vegetarian) omit these. In addition, B12 is a very difficult vitamin to absorb and our digestive efficiency is reducing rapidly.

“Supplementation is becoming more of a necessity for us and using a spray in the mouth bypasses the digestive system, ensuring optimal absorption.”

BetterYou B12 Boost Oral Spray uses the most bio available form of B12 (Methylcobalamin), which is a naturally active form found within human metabolism meaning it is processed faster by the body than most other forms found in supplements.

Just four sprays of the innovative formula provide a daily dose of 1,200 mg of vital B12, offering convenience and guaranteed absorption, which traditional tablets or capsules simply can’t.

A pilot study by Cardiff University found that B12 supplementation was vastly improved if sprayed onto the inner cheek.