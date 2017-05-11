Chemical stimuli by small molecule can improve production of cartilage cells

May 11, 2017

Cell-based therapies could offer a way to treat cartilage injuries before the ultimate damage of osteoarthritis on articular cartilage. Cartilage-derived chondrocytes can be used for cartilage repair, but the expanded cells quickly lose their cartilage-specific characteristics. Researchers at Umeå University in Sweden show that a cytoskeleton-affecting chemical stimuli by a small molecule can be used to enhance the production of cartilage-specific molecules.

"Cartilage cells (or chondrocytes) isolated and expanded from cartilage tissue have great potential as a cell-based therapy for patients with, for example, traumatic cartilage defects," says Juha Piltti, doctoral student at the Department of Integrative Medical Biology.

"The development of novel treatments demands both a good knowledge of articular cartilage biology and tissue engineering methods. A key challenge in this has been to stabilize the phenotype and production of extensive extracellular matrix by the grown cartilage cells so that they can be useful in cell-based therapy. Human chondrosarcoma HCS-2/8 cells, which are a type of benign bone cancer cells, can be used to investigate how optimization of culture conditions could improve the synthesis of cartilage-specific molecules."

In his research, Juha Piltti has focused on a small molecule, which causes Rho-kinase inhibition and regulation of specific down-stream protein pathways involved in many physiological processes. The molecule has the potential to promote and support extracellular matrix production in cultured chondrocytes. The research has also investigated the role of Rho-kinase inhibition on cellular-scale protein expression and stimulation of cellular differentiation of fibroblast cells.

Related Stories

The results showed that, when applied, a long-term inhibition of Rho-kinase signaling increased the expressions of chondrocyte-specific genes and differentiation markers in human chondrosarcoma 2/8 cells. The Rho-kinase inhibition stimuli under low oxygen conditions (of 5 percent oxygen atmosphere), which is a condition corresponding to conditions in the body's cartilage, produced a more effective increase in chondrocyte-specific gene expression and synthesis of extracellular matrix components by HCS-2/8 cells.

"This kind of markers can be useful to monitor responses during chondrocyte in vitro culturing, but also be applicable to monitor status of the chondrocytes during the different kinds of cartilage therapies. My hope is that these conditions can be used to enhance extracellular matrix production," says Juha Piltti.  

According to the researcher, further studies are warranted to confirm responses in primary cells and to reveal whether Rho-kinase inhibition stimuli can be used to manufacture a better cartilage-type of tissue in laboratory. Previously, it has been suggested that S100A1 and S100B proteins can act as markers of chondrocyte differentiation status, although the concept is still not commonly adopted so far.

"My studies show a correlation between extracellular matrix production and the specific S100A1 and S100B proteins synthesis. This finding offers new evidence of the applicability of S100A1 and S100B as markers of chondrocyte phenotype," says Juha Piltti.

Source:

http://www.medfak.umu.se/english/about-the-faculty/news/newsdetailpage//chemical-stimuli-can-support-growing-of-stable-cartilage-cells.cid282409

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Read in:
English한국어

Suggested Reading

Noisy knees linked to increased risk of developing knee osteoarthritis
New poster presented at ASCB shows power of Phasefocus’ Livecyte label-free cell analysis system
TSRI scientists uncover regulatory machinery underlying the function of cancer protein
Findings reveal substantial burden of symptomatic hand osteoarthritis
UC researchers find stem cell vaccine to enhance immune responses against tumors in animal models
Study reveals role of good-guy protein in initiating and maintaining cancer
New trial aims to prolong remission for pediatric leukemia patients treated with T-cell immunotherapy
Study: Use of white blood cell boosting drugs found to be safe during chemo-radiotherapy of lung cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Boosting clinical trial research in London

Richmond Pharmacology have opened their fourth clinical trial facility and the new site has been used for this type of work for more than 30 years. It's in an ideal location embedded in the University and teaching hospital campus.

Boosting clinical trial research in London

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Advancing safety in healthcare products

True benefit from healthcare products requires an unrelenting focus on patient- and consumer-centered safety, a principle that is at the heart of J&J’s Credo and is embodied in the mission of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (OCMO).

Advancing safety in healthcare products

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists show ability to grow specific neurons for treatment of optic neurodegenerative diseases