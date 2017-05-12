Micronic launches storage tube for low volume genomics

May 12, 2017

To address the ever-increasing need for low volume genomics, Micronic launches the 0.30ml tube with external thread that enables miniaturization of reaction volume required in genomic applications. The tube cuts out intermediate (screening) plates and is more accessible for low volume liquid handlers. In addition, the automation friendly 0.30ml tube with a working volume of 210µl, is ideal for RNA/DNA libraries, unique aliquoting and storage capacity with multi access.

Related Stories

After the 0.75ml and 1.40ml tubes, the 0.30ml tube is the next size in a range of new designs featuring an external thread. Using externally threaded tubes for sample storage eliminates the possibility of the sample coming into contact with the screw thread, greatly reducing the chance of cross-contamination while improving sample integrity.

Due to thick tube walls, the tube has a sturdy design and excellent properties for ultra-low temperature storage. The triple thread of the tubes gives an excellent closure and horizontal placement of the cap to ensure long-term sample preservation and storage. The screw cap also has a triple start thread for optimal sealing quality and is  available in 6 different colors.

The code surface of the tubes with external thread features a raised edge, which protects the 2D code against accidental scratches. Due to the unique injection molding technique used to manufacture the sample storage tubes, the black code surface with 2D Data-Matrix code cannot be separated from the transparent tube. The 2D codes also have a human-readable code for additional identification. The codes are permanently laser-etched into the tube bottom so that they can never wear or fall off.

Headquartered in The Netherlands, Micronic’s products are produced in a certified class-7 clean room environment at facilities in both the Netherlands and the United States. All of their labware equipment is also assembled in-house. The sample tubes are made using medical-approved polypropylene (CE-IVD) and are RNase/DNase and pyrogen free.

Source:

Micronic

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Micronic release highly efficient storage tubes
Micronic Univo Screw Cap Recapper could effectively seal valuable DNA samples
Handheld wireless 1D / 2D code reader
New Micronic Tube Selector enables rapid, 'handsfree' manual picking and placing of storage tubes
New study demonstrates absence of extractable organic contaminants in Micronic’s polypropylene sample storage tubes
Micronic introduces low profile screw caps for biobanks and laboratory facilities
The new Micronic handheld wireless scanner MINI enables users to reliably read1D and 2D tube and rack codes almost instantly. Measuring just 135 x 41 x 30mm and weighing only 80g, this small lightweight device is practical to carry around, easy-to-use and can read any 1D barcode or 2D Data-Matrix code on 24-, 48- and 96-well format tubes and rack
Ultra low binding tubes for proteomics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors

RNA sequencing is basically the isolation of RNA from cells and the use of reverse transcriptase to turn the RNA into DNA. You can then use your standard DNA sequencing technologies to quantify the cDNA that you obtained from the reverse transcription reaction.

Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors

Boosting clinical trial research in London

Richmond Pharmacology have opened their fourth clinical trial facility and the new site has been used for this type of work for more than 30 years. It's in an ideal location embedded in the University and teaching hospital campus.

Boosting clinical trial research in London

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Three in five teenagers surveyed by the British Skin Foundation reported ‘a fall in self-confidence’ as the biggest impact that acne has on their lives. From my experience as a dermatologist I find that those with acne can often feel unsupported, socially isolated and become withdrawn.

How does acne affect self-confidence?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Micronic Follows Stringent Sample Storage Standards