FluidX™ IntelliXcap™ decapper allows for rapid switching between sample tube types

May 17, 2017

The FluidX™ IntelliXcap™ decapper from Brooks Life Science Systems is a novel, cost-effective, automated 96 tube format capper/decapper that allows for rapid switching between sample tube types reducing non-productive downtime.

Due to its unique interchangeable IntelliXcartridge™ system, the FluidX IntelliXcap™ accommodates all commercially available tubes. It is unlike other automated decapping systems which are designed for use with dedicated manufacturer brand sample tubes.

The proprietary self-release mechanism means cartridges can be exchanged in as little as 2 minutes, with a complete rack of 96 tubes being processed in 20 seconds, and allows efficient processing of mixed tube populations. With 96 individually electronic controlled cap drivers delivering the optimum torque for each tube, users can be confident of an effective seal every time.

Fitted with intelligent technology, IntelliXcap™ features a 12-laser light curtain which acts as a storage media detection sensor.  Thus, decapping failures can be quickly and easily identified, preventing damage to liquid handling systems during downstream processing.

The modular system has been designed for broad spectrum appeal, allowing users to add additional functionality as budget and workload dictate. This makes it an ideal solution for medium to high throughput laboratories.

As a standalone system, IntelliXcap™ is quick and easy to install, with operation via a simple touch panel graphical interface.

The integration module features a common RS232 command set for incorporation with automated systems, reducing manual intervention, and minimizing interruptions to workflow.  In addition, the ability to track samples during processing can be achieved by means of a separate barcode module delivering full audit trail capabilities.

Source:

Brooks Life Science Systems

Posted in:

Tags:

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Professor Roger Ekirch

We used to sleep in two phases, with a first sleep and then a second sleep. Arguably from time immemorial to the nineteenth century, the dominant pattern of sleep in Western societies was biphasic, whereby most preindustrial households retired between 9 and 10pm, slept for 3 to 3 ½ hours during their “first sleep,”

Professor Roger Ekirch

Depression in elite athletes

Our main findings showed that high-performance athletes were just as likely as non-athletes to report mild or more severe depressive symptoms.

Depression in elite athletes

Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors

RNA sequencing is basically the isolation of RNA from cells and the use of reverse transcriptase to turn the RNA into DNA. You can then use your standard DNA sequencing technologies to quantify the cDNA that you obtained from the reverse transcription reaction.

Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »