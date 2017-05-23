Francis Crick Institute signs new research agreement with AstraZeneca

May 23, 2017

The Francis Crick Institute has signed a new research agreement with global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The five-year initiative will see researchers from AstraZeneca and the Crick collaborate on early-stage research that could translate into new treatments and health innovations in the future.

The combination of AstraZeneca's expertise in developing new medicines and the Crick's strength in discovery science will maximize the potential to make breakthroughs neither partner could alone. The joint goal is to stimulate and accelerate basic research into the understanding of human health across a range of cancers, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

The open science agreement will see a research fund established to support Crick researchers in projects at an early, 'pre-competitive' stage of development - both those focused on core discoveries and those that are moving further towards development. The fund will include contributions from AstraZeneca, Cancer Research UK and money from an existing Medical Research Council translational research award to the Crick.

The new partnership will also offer Crick researchers access to AstraZeneca compounds and a range of technology platforms. Crick projects that receive funding through the partnership could see scientists from AstraZeneca join the team at the Crick and vice versa. Knowledge exchange between participants will be at the heart of the collaboration, and it will create opportunities for postdoctoral researchers in both industry and academia to learn from each other.

Accelerating translation for health and wealth is one of the Crick's strategic priorities and this new agreement with AstraZeneca reflects that goal.

Related Stories

Veronique Birault, Head of Translation at the Francis Crick Institute, said: "Our new collaboration with AstraZeneca will add to the emerging culture of innovation and knowledge exchange between academia and industry fostered in our labs. It is a significant step in the Crick's approach to close distance translation and another of the ways we can make the most of the research and ideas Crick scientists explore every day."

The flexibility of the agreement means there is potential for scientists from all spheres of the Crick's research activity to participate, whether they focus on a basic research problem or already have an idea that may have a more direct application to improve human health.

The partnership will be overseen by a joint steering committee and research results will be shared in joint publications.

Mike Snowden, Vice President Discovery Sciences, Innovative Medicines and Early Development Biotech Unit at AstraZeneca, said: "Open collaboration and scientific exchange are at the heart of AstraZeneca's innovation-led strategy. With the move to our new headquarters in Cambridge, our scientists are now just a short train ride away from the Francis Crick Institute at St Pancras in London. This close proximity provides an exciting opportunity for us to rapidly share knowledge and resources and for scientists from AstraZeneca and the Crick to easily exchange ideas and expertise for the benefit of patients."

Source:

https://www.crick.ac.uk/news/news-archive/2017/05/23/astrazeneca-and-the-francis-crick-institute-sign-research-agreement/

Posted in: Business / Finance | Medical Research News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

High systolic blood pressure in young adults linked to increased risk of cardiovascular problems
Full-fat dairy not bad for the heart, study finds
Study identifies heart failure and stroke as lethal combination
Study finds high and growing prevalence of women with heart disease delivering babies
Preterm infants have higher risk of heart failure than babies born at full term
Findings reveal benefits of intensive blood pressure lowering in patients with hypertension
Study examines how noise of mechanical heart valve affects patients' sleep
Study highlights need to monitor transplant donor and recipient for identifying M. hominis infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Finding a cure for ALS

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease in which motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. As ALS progresses, neurons are unable to send impulses to muscles, making voluntary muscle movement difficult, including standing, walking and sitting, as well as speaking and swallowing.

Finding a cure for ALS

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Epigenetics is a system of information that lies atop DNA to control which genes are accessible, active and inactive. Each cell in your body essentially has identical DNA, but they have different patterns of expression.

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Professor Roger Ekirch

We used to sleep in two phases, with a first sleep and then a second sleep. Arguably from time immemorial to the nineteenth century, the dominant pattern of sleep in Western societies was biphasic, whereby most preindustrial households retired between 9 and 10pm, slept for 3 to 3 ½ hours during their “first sleep,”

Professor Roger Ekirch

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Novel tablet shows potential to help heart failure patients manage their condition