AMSBIO launch new sterilizer with UV and ozone cycles

May 24, 2017

AMSBIO announces its new generation laboratory benchtop sterilizer - the CoolCLAVE™ Plus.

The CoolCLAVE™ Plus provides 20-25x more sterilization power than its popular predecessor (CoolCLAVE™) by using the power of combined UV and ozone cycles plus a new heating function.

The CoolCLAVE™ Plus is highly effective in keeping sterile, or sterilizing contaminated pipettes, pipette tips, gloves, plates, small instruments as well as personal items such as keys, glasses and wallets.

To disinfect items, users simply need to place them inside the CoolCLAVE™ Plus sterilizer and press the appropriate cycle button. The simultaneous ozone gas and UV light provide a powerful dual sanitizing effect capable of eliminating more than 98% of common pathogenic organisms (bacteria, fungus, virus) in just 30 minutes.

The antimicrobial properties of ozone also eliminate the odors produced by some organisms providing a deodorizing effect as well. Best of all, the CoolCLAVE™ Plus sterilizer is very safe and efficient, does not use any harsh chemicals, does not damage any surfaces or leave any cleaning chemical residues behind.

AMSBIO

