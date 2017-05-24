Innovus Pharma announces launch of AllerVarx for relieving nasal, ocular symptoms in allergic patients

May 24, 2017

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Innovus Pharma" or the "Company"), an emerging commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that delivers safe, innovative and effective over-the-counter medicine and consumer care products to improve men's and women's health and respiratory diseases, today announced the launch of AllerVarx in the U.S. AllerVarx is a clinically proven supplement, scientifically formulated for the relief of allergy symptoms.

"Launching AllerVarx strengthens our respiratory franchise and provides us with the potential to cross sell or potentially be sold in a kit format with our product FlutiCare™, for which we announced a commercial partnership recently," said Dr. Bassam Damaj, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innovus Pharma. "We currently believe the product could generate at least an additional $1.0 million per year in revenues from the launch date. This product, combined eventually with FlutiCare™, should provide us with an immense advantage over our competitors. In addition, we are looking to further expand our respiratory franchise through the in-license of other products in this field."

AllerVarx, sold in Europe under the brand name Lertal®, is a product the Company exclusively in-licensed for the U.S. and Canada from NTC s.r.l., an Italian company, and is a patented formulation produced in bilayer tablets with a technology that allows a controlled release of the ingredients. The fast-release layer allows the rapid antihistaminic activity of Perilla. The sustained-release layer enhances Quercetin and Vitamin D3 bioavailability, thanks to its lipidic matrix, and exerts anti-allergic activity spread over time.

AllerVarx was studied in a published clinical trial assessing the reduction of both nasal and ocular symptoms in allergic patients, and daily consumption of anti-allergic drugs, over a period of 30 days. AllerVarx™ showed a reduction of approximately 70% in total symptom scores and a reduction of approximately 73% in the use of anti-allergic drugs. There were no side effects noted during the administration of AllerVarx™ and all the patients enrolled finished the study with good compliance.

The World Health Organization ("WHO") classifies allergies as the fourth most important chronic disease in the world. Allergic Rhinitis ("AR") is the most common form of non-infectious rhinitis, affecting between 10% and 30% of all adults in the United States, and as many as 40% of U.S. children. Epidemiologic studies show that the prevalence of AR is expected to still be important in the next decades. The World Allergy Organization ("WAO") has estimated that 400 million people in the world suffer from AR, which remains to a large extent underdiagnosed and undertreated.

https://www.innovuspharma.com/

