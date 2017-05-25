AMSBIO launches new laboratory benchtop sterilizer with powerful dual sanitizing effect

May 25, 2017

AMSBIO announces its new generation laboratory benchtop sterilizer - the CoolCLAVE™ Plus.

The CoolCLAVE™ Plus provides 20-25x more sterilization power than its popular predecessor (CoolCLAVE™) by using the power of combined UV and ozone cycles plus a new heating function.

The CoolCLAVE™ Plus is highly effective in keeping sterile, or sterilizing contaminated pipettes, pipette tips, gloves, plates, small instruments as well as personal items such as keys, glasses and wallets.

To disinfect items, users simply need to place them inside the CoolCLAVE™ Plus sterilizer and press the appropriate cycle button. The simultaneous ozone gas and UV light provide a powerful dual sanitizing effect capable of eliminating more than 98% of common pathogenic organisms (bacteria, fungus, virus) in just 30 minutes.

The antimicrobial properties of ozone also eliminate the odors produced by some organisms providing a deodorizing effect as well. Best of all, the CoolCLAVE™ Plus sterilizer is very safe and efficient, does not use any harsh chemicals, does not damage any surfaces or leave any cleaning chemical residues behind.

Source:

http://www.amsbio.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Systec showcases comprehensive laboratory product range at Biotechnica/Labvolution 2017
Golden Jubilee Foundation unveils state of the art Motion Analysis Laboratory
Scientists discover simple way to use light for steering killer immune cells toward tumors
Large nuclear cardiology laboratory achieves dose reduction by 60%, study shows
Age-related macular degeneration could be arrested by switching to low-glycemic diet, study finds
Crypto parasitic outbreaks related to swimming pools and water playgrounds, in the US, has doubled since 2014
Researchers discover dual-functional compound that shows potential to combat type 1, type 2 diabetes
Alcohol may change personality less than we think, say researchers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Finding a cure for ALS

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease in which motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord are damaged. As ALS progresses, neurons are unable to send impulses to muscles, making voluntary muscle movement difficult, including standing, walking and sitting, as well as speaking and swallowing.

Finding a cure for ALS

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study findings shed new light on coinfection with chikungunya, dengue or Zika viruses