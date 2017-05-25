NCCN ORP funds researchers to evaluate targeted treatment in EGFRm+ non-small cell lung cancer

May 25, 2017

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network Oncology Research Program has funded two investigators from NCCN Member Institutions through a collaborative scientific research relationship with AstraZeneca to further evaluate the clinical effectiveness of osimertinib in the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor-positive (EGFRm+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The following studies were awarded funding through NCCN ORP:

  • Daniel Gomez, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Randomized Phase II Trial of Osimertinib with or without Local Consolidation Therapy (LCT) for Patients with EGFR-mutant Metastatic NSCLC (NORTHSTAR)
  • Pasi A. Jänne, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center | Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, A Phase 2 Study of Osimertinib in Combination with Selumetinib in EGFR Inhibitor Naïve Advanced EGFR Mutant Lung Cancer

"NCCN ORP congratulates Dr. Gomez and Dr. Jänne on their awards and looks forward to the commencement of their studies," said Susan Most, RN, MBA, Director, Clinical Operations, NCCN ORP. "We are pleased to be working with AstraZeneca on further evaluation of osimertinib, an important targeted agent for the treatment of EGFRm+ non-small cell lung cancer. This project furthers NCCN's commitment to improving the lives of patients with cancer by providing opportunities to identify additional treatment options in lung cancer."

Submissions were peer reviewed by the NCCN Osimertinib Scientific Review Committee. The funded concepts were selected based on several criteria, including scientific merit, existing data, and the types of studies necessary to further evaluate the efficacy of osimertinib.

NCCN ORP draws upon the expertise of investigators at the NCCN Member Institutions and their affiliates to facilitate all phases of clinical research. This research is made possible by collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in order to advance therapeutic options for patients with cancer. To date, this successful research model has received more than $60 million in research grants and supported more than 140 studies, producing a number of publications in peer-reviewed journals.

