Improving mental health with NewMed's latest gadget

NewMed now stocks ELF emmit, a smartphone-operated PEMF therapy device to improve mental wellbeing.

NewMed, the UK’s one stop shop for PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) therapy is now offering customers a nifty gadget that connects to your smartphone and helps to improve your mental wellbeing. The ELF emmit is worn as a headband and connects to the earphone port of your phone, offering 5 programmes to boost mentality: improve sleep, deepen meditation, reduce stress, improve focus and fast learning.

Due to the social stigmas of mental health, many people are unlikely to admit or even seek help; mental health awareness has been a big concern with an ONS report covering 2001-2013 showing suicide among men has reached its highest levels since the 80’s and the NHS’s survey of Mental Health and Wellbeing found that 1 in 6 adults in England had a common mental disorder.

Most recently, Prince Harry has become the advocate for mental health awareness after he spoke out about his personal experiences and has been highlighting the Heads Together campaign alongside other members of the royal family.

PEMF therapy, an idea harnessed by NASA, uses the Earth’s natural magnetic fields in a concentrated manner to assist the healing process and relieve people of their pain. Non-invasive and drug-free, PEMF therapy stimulates cellular repair to improve your body’s overall performance, including mentality.

Andy Smith, head of sales, says, “With the Heads Together campaign working to eliminate the social stigmas around mental health, we hope that more people will seek help. Many studies have shown the benefits of PEMF on reducing stress and its ability to help improve sleep; ELF emmit puts this to practice with a great gadget that you can use anytime, anywhere.”