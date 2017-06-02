Combination therapy shows potential for effective treatment of RAS-mutant cancers

June 2, 2017

A study at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has shown promise for effective treatment of therapy-resistant cancers caused by a mutation of the RAS gene found in many cancers. The pre-clinical study combined therapies targeting the inhibitors polyADP ribose polymerase (PARP) and mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK). The findings were published this week in Science Translational Medicine.

Mutations in the RAS gene account for more than 90 percent of pancreatic cancers, 50 percent of colorectal cancers, and 30 percent of lung cancers, and a significant portion of many other types of tumors. Unfortunately, these cancers are usually resistant to traditional treatments contributing to poor patient outcomes.

"Nowhere is the need for targeted therapies greater than for cancers driven by oncogenic RAS, which represents the most common type of potentially targetable mutation in cancer," said Gordon Mills, M.D., Ph.D., chair of Systems Biology. "Our study demonstrated that the rational combination of PARP and MEK inhibitors warrants clinical investigation in patients with RAS-mutant tumors where there are few effective therapeutic options."

Related Stories

PARP inhibitors block a key pathway for cellular DNA repair, effectively stopping many cancers with defects in DNA repair from growing, but the disease soon gains resistance due to the tumor's cell ability to adapt to stresses caused by the therapy. MEK inhibitors also are used to affect pathways often overactive in some cancers.

Mills' team found that combinations of PARP and MEK inhibitors evoked "unexpected cytotoxic effects" in vitro and in vivo in multiple RAS-mutant tumor models across tumor lineages where RAS mutations are prevalent. The combination therapy worked independent of mutations in tumor suppressor genes including BRCA1, BRCA2 and p53, suggesting the dual therapy's potential as a treatment for multiple RAS-mutant cancers. It also was effective for tumors that had become resistant to PARP, as well as in cells that did not have aberrations in BRCA1 and BRCA2, suggesting the combination could expand to a wide spectrum of patients likely to benefit.

"The sensitivity of RAS-mutant cells to the combination appears to be independent of intrinsic gene expression patterns, as observed across multiple different lineages," said Mills. "Because the synergistic responses to MEK1 and PARP1 combinations also were independent of p53 mutation status, the approach should be effective in both normal and mutant p53 tumors. Together, the in vitro and in vivo data argue that a MEK1 and PARP1combination offer the potential to induce cell death and increase the magnitude, duration and spectrum of PARP activity."

Currently, clinical trials in this area of investigation are under consideration at MD Anderson.

Source:

https://www.mdanderson.org/newsroom/2017/06/combination-therapy-targets-genetic-mutation-found-in-many-cancers.html

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lung cancer diagnosis may put patients at greatest risk of suicide, study finds
Swiss scientists create artificial viruses to combat cancer cells
Immunotherapy can be more effective in NSCLC patients who received radiation therapy, study shows
Just one alcoholic drink per day could increase breast cancer risk, say experts
Clinical trial uses small molecule to treat men with incurable prostate cancer
Some types of cancers are heavily dependent on sugar, study shows
BMI and fat carried around the waist can be good indicators of obesity-related cancer risk
Chemicals found in cigarettes harm fetal liver health, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers uncover new way to enhance function of immune cells to combat multiple myeloma