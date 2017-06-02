Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust uses Cole-Parmer’s Stuart equipment to improve epidural anaesthesia

June 2, 2017

Cole-Parmer Ltd, a leading UK manufacturer of analytical laboratory instruments, announced today that Stuart equipment is being used by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, located in London, to improve epidural anaesthesia. The Department of Obstetric Anaesthesia at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust selected Stuart’s water bath equipment due to its internationally renowned manufacturing quality, ensuring robust and reliable data collection for a study that will ultimately advance medical research.

Today, epidurals remain the most reliable and common form of anaesthesia used to relieve pain experienced during childbirth. The number of women requiring epidurals during labour is increasing, particularly in countries such as France, Canada and the US. For example, in the US more than 50% of women giving birth at hospitals receive epidural anaesthesia. Factors such as maternal obesity, increased maternal age and multiple pregnancies can cause anaesthetic challenges.  This growing demand for epidurals combined with the rise in high-risk patients makes it increasingly important for research to be carried out, to improve obstetric anaesthesia. Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust has recognized this need and partnered with Cole-Parmer’s Stuart brand, which manufactures a comprehensive range of laboratory equipment, and is dedicated to supporting medical research.

“At Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust we are exceptionally proud to be working on important research into improving obstetric anaesthesia,” said Dr Kate Cheesman, Consultant Anaesthetist, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. “The quality of the equipment from Stuart is outstanding, it is enabling us to get reproducible results.”

Stuart provides robust, reliable and easy-to-use water baths, each with easy-to-clean stainless steel tanks, encompassed by a sturdy metal casing. All water baths have a digital display with a temperature control system. Stuart static water baths are available in three sizes including 6, 15 or 24 L. Stuart also offers a shaking water bath, with a choice of linear or orbital shaking action, that is available in 24 L size and can accommodate a variety of flasks or tubes.

Source:

https://www.coleparmer.com/

