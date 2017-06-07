People who exercise excessively may be prone to gut issues

June 7, 2017

A review of published studies has found that people who exercise excessively may be prone to acute or chronic gut issues.

Investigators found that with increasing intensity and duration of exercise, there was a proportional increased risk of gut damage and impaired gut function. Specifically, the cells of the intestine are injured and the gut becomes more leaky, allowing pathogenic endotoxins normally present and isolated to the intestine to pass into the bloodstream. This scenario of 'exercise-induced gastrointestinal syndrome' may lead to acute or chronic health complications.

Related Stories

Exercise stress of 2 hours at 60% VO2max appeared to be the threshold whereby significant gut disturbances arise, irrespective of an individual's fitness status. Running and exercising in hot ambient temperatures appear to exacerbate the gut disturbances.

The review also found that for patients who have irritable bowel syndrome or inflammatory bowel disease, low to moderate physical activity may be beneficial. The health implications of more strenuous exercise has not been researched, but is likely to be detrimental for such patients.

"Despite excessive exercise being confirmed to compromise gut integrity and function, we have identified several exacerbating factors which can be controlled, and several prevention and management strategies that can attenuate and abolish the damage and compromised function," said Dr. Ricardo Costa, lead author of the Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics review. "It is recommended that a full gut assessment during exercise should be undertaken by individuals with symptoms of gut disturbances during exercise, to ascertain what is causing the issue and to develop individually tailored management strategies."

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/alimentary-pharmacology-therapeutics/excessive-exercise-may-damage-gut

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

High levels of physical activity may slow aging at cellular level
Walking intervention may reestablish protective neuronal connections in older adults with MCI
Exercise therapy found to have positive effects for patients with chronic diseases
New study explores safety of exercise in children with sickle cell disease
Physically active lifestyle, limiting alcohol could help lower breast cancer risk
Researchers discover crucial link between metabolism and osteoarthritis
Exercising burns fat in bone marrow to improve bone health, study shows
Researchers aim to explore role of physical activity on aging trajectories of the brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Exercise improves strength, builds self-confidence in aging adults