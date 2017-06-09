Vaisala expands to new area, launches new probe to measure vaporized hydrogen peroxide

June 9, 2017

Vaisala expands to a new area and launches a new probe for the measurement of vaporized hydrogen peroxide.

Vaporized hydrogen peroxide is used extensively in the bio-decontamination and sterilization of rooms, facilities, and equipment in the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare. For example, isolators, treatment rooms in hospitals, ambulances, or even aircraft can be cleansed with vaporized hydrogen peroxide.

"The measurement of vaporized hydrogen peroxide is an interesting possibility for growth for us, as the need for more pharmaceutics and treatment facilities is growing in the world. The need for bio-decontamination and sterilization grows at the same pace," says Sampsa Lahtinen, EVP, Vaisala's Industrial Measurements business area.

The use of vaporized hydrogen peroxide is growing in popularity, as it destroys even the most resistant microorganisms, like bacterial spores, mycobacteria, and viruses at room temperature and low concentrations. It has no toxic by-products and leaves no residue.

"Earlier, it has been difficult to reach sufficient stability in measurements, but with our new probes it is possible to achieve accurate and exceptionally repeatable results," says Lahtinen.

Thanks to the repeatability of the new HPP272 probe, the verification of the bio-decontamination process is reliable cycle after cycle. The extremely stable probes require calibration only once a year. Moreover, the heating function of the sensor ensures water cannot condense on the sensor, so the measurement data stays reliable even in extremely high humidities.

The HPP272 measures humidity and temperature in addition to vaporized hydrogen peroxide. The probe uses the new PEROXCAP® sensor, developed by Vaisala, in the measurement of vaporized hydrogen peroxide. It is based on the company's HUMICAP® sensor for the measurement of relative humidity.

