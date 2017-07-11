Biennial turnover of younger primary care doctors higher than older physicians

July 11, 2017

Between 2000 and 2014, the mobility rate of younger primary care physicians was approximately double that of older physicians. According to a study of rural primary care physicians' geographic mobility patterns, biennial turnover of younger physicians was around 17 percent, compared to 9 percent for older physicians, with little difference between rural and metropolitan physicians.

Related Stories

Non-retention of physicians was significantly worse in rural counties without a hospital (6 percent), counties with a smaller population, and those with decreased physician supply (7 percent, per provider-to-population ratio/1000 step). The study, based on AMA Masterfile data, found no association with county-level economic or demographic measures. Female physicians of urban origin were more likely to leave rural practice. The study authors call on rural health workforce planners and policymakers to be cognizant of these key factors in guiding retention policies and support for vulnerable rural communities.​

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

An inclusive approach to COPD research: an interview with Dr David Leather
New tool aims to support GPs to identify serious bowel condition symptoms in patients below 50 years
Self-care: achieving accessibility safely. An interview with Zephanie Jordan
UK patients choose to see doctors via digital health apps as part of NHS Choices, survey finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Medtech, biotech and pharmaceuticals in Australia

Australia is an acknowledged world leader in the medical technology, biotechnology and pharmaceutical (MTP) sector due to its vibrant ecosystem of start-ups and established companies and thriving research environment.

Medtech, biotech and pharmaceuticals in Australia

Zika: costs of prevention and control

They undertook a modelling study based on six states in the US in areas that are at risk of Zika emergence. The main finding of this study was that the total cost of Zika in these sates had a range that went from approximately 183.4 million dollars to 1.2 billion dollars.

Zika: costs of prevention and control

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pharmaceuticalization of today’s sleep