Erectile dysfunction found to be common in men with diabetes

A review of the published literature indicates that erectile dysfunction is common in males with diabetes, affecting more than half of men with the condition and with a prevalence of approximately 3.6-times higher than in non-diabetics.

The analysis included 145 studies with a total of 88,577 men.

"The findings suggest that clinicians should routinely screen for erectile dysfunction in men with diabetes," said Dr. Damiano Pizzol, co-author of the Diabetic Medicine analysis. Both conditions are linked with increased cardiovascular risks.