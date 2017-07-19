University of Birmingham joins €19 million project to develop better treatments for heart disease

July 19, 2017

The University of Birmingham is part of a major new €19 million project aimed at breaking new ground for the development of treatments for millions of patients with heart disease in Europe.

[email protected] is a five-year project run by the Innovative Medicines Initiative, a European public-private consortium consisting of patient networks, pharmaceutical companies, and organizations including the University of Birmingham.

The consortium will use healthcare data to deliver better care for people who suffer heart attacks, heart failure and the most common heart rhythm disturbance, atrial fibrillation.

Despite major progress in treatments, these conditions present a substantial burden to the estimated 30 million people in Europe who suffer from cardiovascular diseases, and to the health care systems that care for them.

The project will utilize patient data from millions of patients across Europe to develop improved and personalized treatments, rather than a 'one size fits all' approach.

Professor Paulus Kirchhof, deputy director of the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences who is leading the work for the University of Birmingham, said: "We are very excited to be part of the [email protected] project and the ultimate goal is to develop a data-driven translational research platform of unparalleled scale, driving drug development through advanced analytics.

"Working collaboratively with leading experts, the University of Birmingham will be instrumental in shaping treatment and management of cardiovascular diseases in Europe.

"This is an amazing opportunity to translate recent preclinical findings into better concepts for patient care.

"Being chosen to be part of such a significant project reflects the University's reputation for excellence in the analysis of big data sets and we look forward to working as part of this consortium over the next five years."

Atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and acute coronary syndrome are major drivers of cardiovascular disease (CVD), which causes more than 3.9 million deaths each year across Europe - accounting for 45% of all deaths, with 1.3 million of these deaths occurring before the age of 75.

Of the total cost of cardiovascular disease in Europe is €210 billion a year - €111 billion in health care costs, €54 billion in productivity losses and €45 billion in informal care.

Currently, the management these conditions is complicated by their complex prognoses, which makes patients' response to therapy unpredictable, with large variations amongst individuals and, importantly, small or undetectable treatment effects in large patient trials.

