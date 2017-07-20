Study identifies new mutations linked to hereditary neuroendocrine tumors

July 20, 2017

Pheochromocytomas and paragangliomas are rare neuroendocrine tumors with a strong hereditary component. Half the genes whose alterations confer hereditary susceptibility to develop this condition code for enzymes involved in the Krebs cycle, a metabolic route involved in cellular respiration. A study by the Hereditary Endocrine Cancer Group of the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research identifies new genes associated with this cycle that are involved in the development of these tumors.

Approximately 40% of patients diagnosed with pheochromocytomas or paragangliomas -considered to be the same condition but affecting different parts of the body- harbor a germline alteration in susceptibility genes related to these diseases. This feature earns them the dubious honor of being the tumors with the strongest hereditary component known to date.

Over the past few years the Hereditary Endocrine Cancer Group has focused its efforts on discovering new genes with a hereditary susceptibility to developing this condition employing the very latest sequencing technologies to do so. In addition to the discovery, in 2011, of germline mutations in MAX in patients with hereditary pheochromocytoma, in 2015 a new gene implicated in the Krebs cycle (MDH2) was identified as being responsible for a hereditary susceptibility to developing pheochromocytomas and paragangliomas. The mutations in MDH2, as well as in other genes implicated in the Krebs cycle (such as FH and the SDH genes) cause an accumulation of oncometabolites that inhibit the activity of various enzymes implicated in DNA demethylation, which leads to hypermethylation of certain regions of the DNA -CpG islands- and, ultimately, alterations in gene expression.

In the study published in the current issue of Clinical Cancer Research, the researchers have selected tumor samples that showed this characteristic pattern of hypermethylation but, however, did not have any of the known mutations. Thanks to massive sequencing of all of the genes implicated in the Krebs cycle and to the study of the cycle's intermediaries and of the methylation profile of the tumors, the authors have identified several susceptibility genes associated with a risk of developing this pathology.

Related Stories

In the study the authors show that the presence of a germline mutation in the GOT2 gene found in a patient with 9 tumors and metastasis gives rise to increased activity of the encoder enzyme. Furthermore, the authors describe extraordinarily rare mutations in two patients: one epimutation in the SDHC gene and another in the IDH1 -the third to be identified in this gene. Finally, by way of an extension study focused on more than 60 patients with these neuroendocrine tumors, a new susceptibility gene, IDH3B, associated with the development of paragangliomas was identified.

"The identification of mutations in the Krebs cycle genes is especially important given that the patients harboring them have a greater likelihood of developing metastasis," explains Alberto Cascón, from the Hereditary Genetic Cancer Group and leader of the study. "The Krebs cycle could be the Achilles heel of these tumors and, therefore, a potential target for future therapies", adds Mercedes Robledo, head of the aforementioned group and member of the team that carried out the research.

Source:

https://www.cnio.es/ing/publicaciones/new-mutations-related-to-hereditary-neuroendocrine-tumours

Posted in: Genomics | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Daily tomato consumption may cut skin cancer by half, mouse study shows
Researchers discover reason for chemoresistance in small cell lung cancer
FDA approves first extended adjuvant therapy to lower risk of breast cancer recurrence
Bacterium S. gallolyticus appears to actively promote development of colorectal cancer
Scientists uncover new gene therapy treatment routes for motor neurone disease
Researchers identify new way to increase immune response against cancer and infections
Study: Breast cancer patients receiving neoadjuvant radiation have lower risk of second primary tumor
CRISPR technology shows potential as a “molecular recorder” through DNA encoded movie

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds low rate of breast cancer recurrence after nipple-sparing mastectomy