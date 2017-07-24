AMSBIO launches new ELISA-like kit to detect and measure Hyaluronic Acid

AMSBIO announces the launch of a new Hyaluronic Acid Quantification Kit, based on a highly specific and tightly binding protein to detect and measure Hyaluronic Acid, also known as Hyaluronan or HA.

HA staining with HABP (b-VG1 green) of an expanded cumulus oocyte complex within a mouse ovarian follicle; blue is DAPI staining. Image courtesy of Tony Day, University of Manchester, UK

This product is a competitive ELISA-like kit using a recombinant Hyaluronic Acid Binding Protein (rHABP) optimized to quantify HA polymers of average molecular weight greater than 7.4 kDa in samples such as serum, plasma and culture supernatant.

Hyaluronic Acid (HA) is a Glycosaminoglycan (GAG)with a simple structure that is widely found in the extracellular matrix, and abundant in synovial fluid, skin, umbilical cord, and vitreous bodies; contributing to tissue water retention and to cellular growth, differentiation, and migration. Because of its simplicity and ubiquity, HA is not immunogenic so classical immunological analysis has not been possible.

Recombinant HABP specifically detects Hyaluronic Acid (HA), binding to HA from all species and tissues. It does not cross-react with other GAG's or to DNA. Recombinant production means that rHABP offers intrinsically higher safety compared with animal-derived HABP.