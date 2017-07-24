METTLER TOLEDO offers free e-Learning course and certificate on Routine Balance Testing

July 24, 2017

With routine use, balances may become less-than-accurate, making routine balance testing critical to quality, safety and regulatory compliance. A free e-Learning course and certificate from METTLER TOLEDO introduces important weighing terms and helps you choose test weights, implement testing procedures, and interpret results.

Scientists and quality assurance professionals working in regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals know that analytical balances are the heart of virtually every quantitative analysis. Ensuring that balances used in lab processes weigh accurately is at the heart of good science and safe manufacturing.

Related Stories

However, even in industries that are not as tightly regulated, the answer to keeping processes running smoothly can be found in large part in periodic balance testing. This is because use of out-of-tolerance balances can affect raw-materials use, damage end-product quality, increase costs and risk unhappy customers.

METTLER TOLEDO offers an e-Learning course to help. Routine Balance Testing is designed to give interested professionals the information they need to understand periodic balance testing and implement it effectively. Easy-to-follow material outlines tests for sensitivity, repeatability, and eccentricity, which help ensure proper balance function. Upon successful course completion, a proficiency certificate will be issued.

The Routine Balance Testing e-Learning course—part of the lab-equipment leader’s year-long e-Calendar—will be available free throughout the month of July.

Keep watching for future e-Calendar installments that will continue to highlight lab-performance issues and offer ideas to optimize processes and improve accuracy.

Source:

http://www.mt.com/

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Automation & Sample Preparation | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mettler Toledo webinar explores using TOPEM for modern thermal analysis
App that converts conductivity to concentration released by Mettler Toledo
Determining glass transition with thermal analysis, a new webinar by Mettler Toledo
Mettler-Toledo Safeline develop HDS Pipeline Metal Detectors for vacuum filling
Improved processes with Mettler Toledo's expanded robotic mass comparator portfolio
Mettler Toledo covers all aspects of the lean laboratory approach
Mettler Toledo webinar explores thermal analysis of thermoplastics
Mettler Toledo deliver increased lab efficiency through 2-part Lean Laboratory webinars

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

More Content from Mettler-Toledo Ltd.

See all content from Mettler-Toledo Ltd.
You might also like... ×
Moisture application library by Mettler Toledo helps implement reliable moisture analysis