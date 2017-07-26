High quality diet during mid-to-late adulthood may prevent adverse metabolic consequences

July 26, 2017

A new study in Obesity investigated the impact of diet quality in mid-to-late-adulthood on visceral and liver fat not solely relying on Body Mass Index (BMI). Four different measures of diet quality were used to evaluate dietary intake of the multiethnic population over a twenty-year span. Maintaining a high quality diet during mid-to-late adulthood may prevent adverse metabolic consequences related to visceral adipose tissue (VAT) and non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL).

The study examined close to 2,000 participants of the Multiethnic Cohort living in Hawaii and Los Angeles from five ethnic groups (White, African American, Native Hawaiian, Japanese American and Latino). The participants completed food frequency questionnaires at cohort entry from 1993-96 and at clinic visits in 2013-2016. Participants also underwent whole-body DXA and abdominal MRI scans. All four science-based diet quality scores predicted lower VAT and NAFL. Individuals with the best (highest) diet quality scores were 35-59% less likely to have high VAT and were also 22-43% less likely to have NAFL than those with the lowest scores after accounting for total body fat.

Related Stories

A long term healthy, quality diet can reduce the risk of cardiometabolic conditions. Gertraud Maskarinec, MD, PhD, Professor of Epidemiology at University of Hawaii Cancer Center said, "The message that diet quality, not just quantity, matters is important for everyone who wants to maintain both a healthy body weight and a healthy metabolism."

TOS Spokesperson Catherine M. Champagne, PhD, RDN, LDN, FADA, FAND, FTOS, Professor and Chief Nutritional Epidemiology/Dietary Assessment and Nutrition Counseling at Pennington Biomedical Research Center LSU said, "All healthcare providers should care about this research if their goal is to improve the health status of their patient population. There is benefit associated with both long term adherence to a healthy diet and to encouraging individuals with poor diets to adapt a healthier diet."

Overall, the management of excess body weight suggests that body fat distribution beyond BMI is a critical feature to consider when advising individuals with overweight about the health effects of their regular diets, as the metabolic consequences of visceral adiposity may lead to chronic conditions.​​​

Source:

http://www.obesity.org/

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Four-food elimination diet can resolve symptoms of eosinophilic esophagitis in children
Study looks into specific elements of Mediterranean diet for colorectal health
New study links hepatic inflammation to western diet
High fat diet during pregnancy increases breast cancer susceptibility in female progeny, mice study finds
Sugar addition in diet and its effect on appetite, fat breakdown and energy metabolism
Risk of caesarean reduced by healthy diet and physical activity during pregnancy, study finds
Daily tomato consumption may cut skin cancer by half, mouse study shows
Extra virgin olive oil protects memory and helps prevent Alzheimer’s

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows how high fat diets can alter gut bacteria to combat harmful inflammation