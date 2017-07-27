ACP opposes President Trump's ban on transgender people in military

The American College of Physicians (ACP) strongly opposes President Trump's decision to ban transgender individuals from military service. ACP supports inclusive policies that benefit the overall health and well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) individuals and opposes those that reinforce social stigma, marginalization, or discrimination. We believe that gender identity should be included as part of non-discrimination and anti-harassment policies, including those meant to prevent employment discrimination. Transgender individuals are already successfully serving in our armed services and should not be denied the opportunity to continue to do so or to serve in the future. Additionally, as stated in our 2015 policy paper Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Health Disparities, we believe that transgender health services should be covered by both public and private health plans. This would include health services provided by the military. The cost of providing these services is relatively small and should not be used as a reason to deny coverage and access.

We urge President Trump to reverse his decision to bar transgender persons from military service. Should he not immediately do so, Congress and the courts must step in to overturn his order so that transgender persons may serve in the military without discrimination, and are able to obtain necessary and appropriate health services.​