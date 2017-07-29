Binding Site launches new antigens and antibodies for infectious/contagious diseases

July 29, 2017

The Immunologicals Group of The Binding Site is pleased to announce the launch of a number of new monoclonal antibodies and recombinant antigens focused on a variety of infectious/contagious disease states – including Cytomegalovirus (CMV), Hepatitis, HIV, Rubella, Syphilis, and Toxoplasmosis.

Related Stories

Both the antigens and the antibodies have been expressly designed for use as an integral component within solid phase ELISA-based immunoassay test procedures.

In our next phase of launch we will make several more antigens supplied freeze dried to accommodate lateral flow applications.

All monoclonal antibodies and recombinant antigens are supplied preservative free, have lengthy shelf-life claims, and are available in both standard sized vials, as well as bulk-packaging configurations. In many cases, matched antibody pairs are available, which greatly aids in product and application development.

Source:

69th AACC Annual Scientific Meeting Press Program

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scripps scientists make important advance in HIV vaccine design
Sartorius Stedim Biotech introduces complete range of chemistry testing services
Cow immunization may lead to new human vaccines and treatments for HIV, study finds
Study finds vaccine to lower cholesterol levels could also immunize against heart disease
TSRI researchers develop novel drug delivery method for treating cancers
AMSBIO’s new catalogue details extensive range of high purity reagents for glycobiology research
TUM researchers decipher binding mechanism of antibody to environmental toxin
TSRI scientists develop novel method to analyze glycan shield on HIV’s glycoprotein

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Biolegend chooses Chromatrap technology to power chromatin immunoprecipitation kits