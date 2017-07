METTLER TOLEDO has announced a new online seminar, titled Flow Chemistry Development and Scale-up. Each presentation includes examples of how simple PAT tools have become integrated into continuous flow chemistry to expedite process development. Each presenter will share a series of technical case studies.

This continuous flow chemistry online seminar is being held on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at 9:00 AM EDT/2:00 PM GMT. Each presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session with the speaker:

Breaking Barriers to Manufacturing Innovation With Continuous Flow Chemistry

Frederic Buono PhD – Boehringer Ingelheim



Frederic Buono PhD – Boehringer Ingelheim Batch and Flow Reaction Endpoint Determination, Distillation Monitoring, and Multi-Instrument Calibration Development

Charles Goss PhD - GlaxoSmithKline



Charles Goss PhD - GlaxoSmithKline New Tools for Flow Chemistry Advancement

Andrea Adamo PhD – Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Zaiput Flow Technologies

This event is for scientists interested in continuous flow chemistry in the Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Petrochemical industries, as well as Academia.