ITL Group to celebrate 40 years of med-tech innovation at AACC

ITL Group’s global operation will be front and centre at the 69th Annual Scientific Meeting and Clinical Lab, from 29 July to 3 August in San Diego, California, marking its first appearance in 15 years.

The Ashford, Kent based design and manufacturing partner for leading life-saving medical technology, is at a pivotal point in its development as it celebrates 40 successful years in business.

With a healthy order book and successful growth across its UK, China and United States operations, the company returns to this leading and influential industry event with renewed confidence of great things to come.

AACC 2017 brings together global leaders in clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management and other areas of breaking science in laboratory medicine.

ITL Group will have a high-profile presence at the Expo with Tom Jull, Vice-President of Operations in the USA and Melanie Lombardi, the company’s new Sales Representative for the United States, joined from the UK by Tom Ackrill, ITL’s Business Development Manager.

Tom Cole, CEO ITL Group, said: “It’s great to be back at AACC in our 40th year, flying the flag for UK manufacturing and our increasingly global operation that is helping to ensure ITL continues to stay ahead of the competition.

“That includes raising the profile of ITL VA, our growing operation in Virginia which we view as pivotal to future growth with the ultimate goal of offering the same full and flexible range of design and manufacturing services in the United States as in the UK.

“The US is a huge market for us, with the majority of our client’s exports heading over the pond, we will be using our presence at AACC to showcase what else we can deliver to existing and potential US clients, both now and going forward.

“We’ve already started on that path with an expansion of our US operation to incorporate manufacturing and servicing for our US clients, something that will only grow with time.”

“The expansion of ITL Group in the United States has solidified the company’s position as a global leader in Med-Tech, regardless of the shifting tectonics of the political and economic landscape.”

A partnership with leading medical diagnostics company, Endomag is one example where demand for ITL Group’s US operations is taking off, with ITL VA taking on all servicing for the client, since receiving FDA approval, while still using ITL UK for manufacturing and R&D.