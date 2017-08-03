BioTek launches next-generation 800 TS microplate reader and 50 TS washer

August 3, 2017

BioTek announces the launch of its new microplate reader and washer duo, the 800 TS and 50 TS. These next generation instruments are improved editions of BioTek’s legacy reader and washer, the ELx800 Absorbance Reader and ELx50 Washer, which were produced for more than twenty years.

The 800 TS Absorbance Reader features a color touchscreen interface with easily programmed onboard software, 6- to 384-well microplate reading, and temperature control and shaking to expand its applications to kinetic assays.  The 800 TS is compatible with BioTek’s Gen5 Software, to expand its data collection and analysis capabilities.

Related Stories

The 50 TS Washer also features easy programming through its color touchscreen, and is compatible with 96-, 384- and 24-well microplates. The 50 TS is a robust washer for conventional ELISA and cell-based assays, along with biomagnetic separation and vacuum filtration workflows to suit a broad application range.

The 800 TS and 50 TS, used together, automate many applications for clinical and research laboratories.

To celebrate the launch, BioTek is having a contest to give away a pair of the instruments. To enter the contest, entrants are asked to share their unique story about how their ELx800, ELx50, or both, have been used in their laboratory over the years.

Source:

https://www.biotek.com/about/news/biotek-introduces-the-800-ts-absorbance-reader-and-new-50-ts-washer/?year=2017

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

BMG LABTECH celebrates 21 years of customer service excellence in the UK
New 96-well Supported Liquid Extraction microplate for high recovery extraction by Porvair Sciences
BMG LABTECH announces integration of entire product range with Genedata Screener
Porvair Sciences announce catalogue for sample preparation and chromatography
BMG LABTECH show off new colour scheme to be implemented on all products
Prior Scientific introduces new motorised microscope stage for precise microplate imaging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Victories Over Cancer is about enabling those affected by cancer to enjoy more of life’s meaning full moments and making cancer more manageable. At Janssen, we're really thinking about the elimination of cancer, and we take a very deliberate approach to that.

Shaping the future of oncology treatment

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Four iGEM undergraduate competition teams supported by BMG Labtech