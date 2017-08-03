BioTek launches next-generation 800 TS microplate reader and 50 TS washer

BioTek announces the launch of its new microplate reader and washer duo, the 800 TS and 50 TS. These next generation instruments are improved editions of BioTek’s legacy reader and washer, the ELx800 Absorbance Reader and ELx50 Washer, which were produced for more than twenty years.

The 800 TS Absorbance Reader features a color touchscreen interface with easily programmed onboard software, 6- to 384-well microplate reading, and temperature control and shaking to expand its applications to kinetic assays. The 800 TS is compatible with BioTek’s Gen5 Software, to expand its data collection and analysis capabilities.

The 50 TS Washer also features easy programming through its color touchscreen, and is compatible with 96-, 384- and 24-well microplates. The 50 TS is a robust washer for conventional ELISA and cell-based assays, along with biomagnetic separation and vacuum filtration workflows to suit a broad application range.

The 800 TS and 50 TS, used together, automate many applications for clinical and research laboratories.

To celebrate the launch, BioTek is having a contest to give away a pair of the instruments. To enter the contest, entrants are asked to share their unique story about how their ELx800, ELx50, or both, have been used in their laboratory over the years.