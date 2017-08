Genevac reports that its Rocket Synergy centrifugal evaporator is being adopted by laboratories looking to replace multiple rotary evaporators, from benchtop to production capacity, saving them valuable bench space and improving productivity.

Rocket Synergy evaporator controls are very easy to use - simply load your samples, select the correct method, press start and walk away. The evaporator is equipped with high performance features that prevent foaming, bumping and cross contamination.

A built-in cold trap provides very high levels of solvent recovery, even with volatile organic solvents. Auto-draining, under the control of the Rocket Synergy, ensures optimal solvent recovery is maintained under all conditions.

Designed to dry or concentrate up to six flasks, each containing a maximum of 450ml of solvent, or 18 ASE® vials, a Rocket Synergy requires no user intervention or attention. The removable flask rotor may also be replaced with a 5-litre stainless steel vessel enabling the same evaporator to batch process large sample volumes quickly and safely.