Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy can improve sleep, according to 94% of users

Organised by the Sleep Council, Sleeptember is a month-long campaign aiming to raise awareness of the health benefits from a good night’s sleep. British company, NewMed Ltd., is making people aware that they too can benefit from a good night’s sleep thanks to PEMF therapy.

Poor sleep and fatigue are common problems affecting millions of people, and just one bad night’s sleep can influence our mood, concentration and alertness. Long-term sleep deprivation has far more serious consequences and has been linked to heart disease, diabetes and stroke.” Lisa Artis, The Sleep Council

Some people do not resolve their sleeping patterns, whilst others resort to medication, however, NewMed are promoting Pulsed ElectroMagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy – the drug-free alternative to improving your sleep.

Non-invasive and drug-free, PEMF therapy stimulates cellular repair to improve your body’s overall performance. It is an idea harnessed by NASA, using the Earth’s natural magnetic fields in a concentrated manner and has many benefits such as improving recovery time, pain-relief and sleep.

In the latest study by Pelka (2017), 101 participants were split into two categories; one received PEMF therapy and the other a placebo. Of those who used PEMF therapy, 94% remarked on their improved sleep. Furthermore, from NewMed’s customers who have used PEMF therapy for a number of injuries and ailments, the majority also commented on how not only had PEMF helped them, but how they had also noticed the added benefit of sleeping better.

Becci Wilson was recommended PEMF therapy by her therapist to manage her widespread pain from Fibromyalgia. Becci shares, “I have to admit I don’t really understand the science behind it and after what felt like a lifetime of various surgeries and treatments and medication I was sceptical. However, by after only the first week, the pain had reduced dramatically and I had even been able to reduce my medication intake by 50% and it was a strange feeling, but for the first time in months I slept like a baby.”

Andy Smith, head of sales, adds, “Sleep issues are often overlooked; during Sleeptember we are highlighting how PEMF therapy can help improve your sleep. At NewMed we have a range of devices to support every type of lifestyle, including a mattress topper PEMF therapy device, specifically designed to help get a good night’s rest.”