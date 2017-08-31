Feeder-free stem cell culture media now available from AMSBIO

August 31, 2017

AMSBIO announces the availability of StemFit® Basic02 feeder-free stem cell culture media.

Stem cells and genome editing offer exciting opportunities within regenerative medicine. However, any clinical application of stem cells requires strict regulation to ensure that the cells are not exposed to animal derived products.

Related Stories

StemFit® Basic02 is a xeno-free, defined medium for human pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC) culture that offers an effective solution for regenerative medicine research. This medium has been proven to effectively maintain Induced Pluripotent Stem (iPS) and Embryonic Stem (ES) cells under feeder-free conditions, during the reprogramming, expansion and differentiation phases of stem cell culture.

Specially formulated to enhance single cell expansion in the cloning step of stem cell genome editing, StemFit® Basic02 offers superior and stable growth performance, high colony forming efficiency and robust scalable cell expansion. This ensures high karyotype stability over long periods and hence reproducible culture conditions.

StemFit® cell culture media has been independently evaluated by CGT Catapult, an independent centre of excellence helping advance the UK cell and gene therapy industry. In these tests, StemFit® not only delivered higher cell proliferation, but also showed characteristics such as homogeneity of gene expression compared with iPS cells cultured with 4 other media without any chromosomal abnormalities.

Source:

AMSBIO

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Business / Finance | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AMSBIO launches new ELISA-like kit to detect and measure Hyaluronic Acid
AMSBIO’s new catalogue details extensive range of high purity reagents for glycobiology research
AMSBIO launch high throughput genotoxicity skin assay technology
AMSBIO's immunotherapy range for IDO pathway research
AMSBIO launch new sterilizer with UV and ozone cycles
AMSBIO introduces new Reporter Lentivirus for assessing cell signaling activities
AMSBIO launches new automation-friendly cell-free DNA purification kit
AMSBIO announce sponsorship of organoid technology training course

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

Species identification is important for ecological research and in particular to study the impact of natural hazards or environmental pollutants present, because it’s possible to determine the general health of the ecosystem through the diversity of life that are found in a given area.

Optical species identification for preservation and species identification

More Content from AMS Biotechnology

See all content from AMS Biotechnology
You might also like... ×
Promise shown in multiple sclerosis research with high throughput myelination assay