Podcast: ‘What the health?’ Hurricane Harvey and health costs

August 31, 2017

Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News, Joanne Kenen of Politico, and Margot Sanger-Katz of The New York Times discuss the potential health impact of Hurricane Harvey on the Texas Gulf Coast, and what impact the relief effort in Washington could have on an already jam-packed September agenda. Also this week: an interview with Elisabeth Rosenthal about why medical care costs so much.

Plus, for "extra credit," the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too.

Julie Rovner: The Washington Post: "Some say people on disability just need to get back to work. It's not that easy," by Terrence McCoy.

Related Stories

Joanne Kenen: The Atlantic: "The Looming Consequences of Breathing Mold," by James Hamblin.

Margot Sanger-Katz: The New York Times: "With a Simple DNA Test, Family Histories are Rewritten," by Gina Kolata.

Also mentioned in this episode:

The Washington Post, "Trump says Obamacare will implode. But his administration isn't necessarily hurting it," by Paige Winfield Cunningham.

To hear all our podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to What the Health? on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play.

http://www.kaiserhealthnews.orgThis article was reprinted from kaiserhealthnews.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research reveals 9.8 million Brits risk losing their sight after shunning eye tests
Yemen facing serious cholera outbreak
Increase in reported cases of Cyclospora infections compared to last year, CDC reports
Worldwide report on tobacco control measures - progress over last 10 years
A smartphone app approved as a method of contraception
WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo now over
Healthcare cuts linked to spike in mortality in England and Wales?
Cardiovascular advantages of the Mediterranean diet linked to socioeconomic status

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

We looked at all hospitalizations in patients with gout. The concern is that gout is often considered as a disease of just the joints, specifically of the big toe. Yet, there have been quite a lot of studies that have talked about the many other comorbidities that occur because of hyperuricemia and gout. The idea is that it's not just the crystal deposits in the joint, but other consequences that are happening because of this disease in the rest of the body.

Gout patient hospitalizations: what’s causing the increase?

Intensive Care Medicine

Intensive care medicine is a young specialty that deals with the medical treatment of the sickest patients in the hospital. Intensive care medicine doctors are called intensivists and are expert physicians with special skills in the management of organ failure.

Intensive Care Medicine

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

We imagine a world where mobility is never an impairment: a world where limitations to natural movement caused by injury, disorder or disability are restored and where boundaries to human performance can be broken.

Using liquid spring technology to create bionic knee braces

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Women with a medical history of breast or ovarian cancer often fail to test for inherited genetic changes