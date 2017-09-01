Radiometer sponsors World Sepsis Day for second consecutive year

In continuation of Radiometer’s commitment to the fight against sepsis – one of the world’s deadliest diseases - Radiometer is proud to sponsor World Sepsis Day for the second consecutive year.

Each year, 30 million people are affected by sepsis and more than six million people die from the disease. While it is the number one cause of preventable deaths worldwide, sepsis is a disease that very few know of outside the medical field.

Initiated by Global Sepsis Alliance, World Sepsis Day aims to raise awareness of sepsis and reduce sepsis incidences by 20% in 2020. Radiometer’s sponsorship of World Sepsis Day supports Radiometer’s ongoing pledge to improve global healthcare, by increasing awareness of sepsis and providing caregivers the right tools to help identify and manage the condition sooner, improving the odds of recovery.

“Sepsis is a very serious medical condition that presents a considerable diagnostic challenge to emergency departments and intensive care clinicians,” says Henrik Schimmell, President and CEO of Radiometer. “At Radiometer, we understand the seriousness of the disease, the importance of early intervention and the necessity of understanding the dangers and signs of sepsis. I am therefore proud to affirm our support of the resolution of the World Health Organization, WHO, and the World Health Assembly, WHA, to prevent, diagnose and manage sepsis. Through our solutions and our sponsorship of World Sepsis Day, we are helping save lives by raising awareness of this life-threatening disease and empowering caregivers to make fast and reliable decisions.”

Radiometer offers the broadest point-of-care diagnostic menu to support the current guidelines for the diagnoses and management of sepsis. Around the world, Radiometer’s solutions are showing great value and help to aid in the diagnosis and management of sepsis and septic shock.

Radiometer’s solutions are included in the sepsis screening protocol (Code Sepsis) developed by a large referral hospital in Valencia, Spain. The implementation of the protocol has reduced mortality and ICU admissions due to earlier detection of sepsis. “When there is a positive result for sepsis, an alarm is activated within the computerized system so that the patient can be given antibiotic treatment as a matter of urgency,” says Dr. Nuria Estañ Capell, Head of Clinical Analysis Department at Hospital Universitario Doctor Peset.