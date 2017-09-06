‘Medicine Calling’ conference hopes to inspire aspiring medics about career in psychiatry

Year 12 - 13 students to discover how they can achieve their ambitions at University of Leicester on 9 September

Young people considering a career in medicine will receive expert advice this weekend to help them on the route to achieving their ambitions and to consider psychiatry as an exciting medical discipline.

The second ‘Medicine Calling’ conference will be held on Saturday 9 September 2017. Students who attended last year’s conference described it as “hugely informative”, “enjoyable” and “inspiring”.

The conference will be held at the Centre for Medicine, University of Leicester for students in post-16 education. It will comprise an exciting programme of events including keynote speakers and interactive workshops, a chance to meet doctors to ask questions about careers in psychiatry, information and advice on applying to medical school and an essay competition with prizes.

The conference is particularly focused on psychiatry as a medical speciality, as according to Health Education England, recruiting junior doctors to psychiatry remains a challenge. The organizers hope that by inspiring young people interested in studying medicine about psychiatry, they will understand the innovative, challenging and rewarding opportunities that a career in psychiatry can offer and encourage them to champion the profession to others throughout their future medical careers.

According to recent research by the Medical Schools’ Council, 80% of applicants to medical school come from 20% of schools and colleges in the UK. The organizers hope that having attended the conference and with the opportunity to meet current medical students and doctors working in Leicester and nationally, attendees will feel that medicine and psychiatry are professions accessible to all.

Professor Holland, Head of Leicester Medical School (elect) said:

This conference is a great way to begin to learn about the complexity and fascination behind a career that genuinely involves both the ‘art’ and ‘science’ of modern medical practice. I would encourage any young person interested in a potential medical career to come along and discover more about this exciting and captivating specialty.

The conference is a part of a wider initiative called Medicine Calling, which is working in association with the University of Leicester, The Royal College of Psychiatrists & NHS Health Education England to inform and guide young people considering a career in medicine, specifically psychiatry.