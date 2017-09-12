Long periods of sitting may increase risk of early death

September 12, 2017

A new study finds that it isn't just the amount of time spent sitting, but also the way in which sitting time is accumulated during the day, that can affect risk of early death.

The study, published online today in Annals of Internal Medicine, found that adults who sit for one to two hours at a time without moving have a higher mortality rate than adults who accrue the same amount of sedentary time in shorter bouts.

"We tend to think of sedentary behavior as just the sheer volume of how much we sit around each day," said Keith Diaz, PhD, associate research scientist in the Department of Medicine at Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC) and lead investigator of the study. "But previous studies have suggested that sedentary patterns-;whether an individual accrues sedentary time through several short stretches or fewer long stretches of time-;may have an impact on health."

The researchers used hip-mounted activity monitors to objectively measure inactivity during waking time over a period of seven days in 7,985 black and white adults over age 45. (The participants were taking part in the REGARDS study, a national investigation of racial and regional disparities in stroke.)

On average, sedentary behavior accounted for 77 percent of the participants' waking hours, equivalent to more than 12 hours per day. Over a median follow-up period of four years, 340 of the participants died. Mortality risk was calculated for those with various amounts of total sedentary time and various sedentary patterns. Those with the greatest amount of sedentary time-;more than 13 hours per day-;and who frequently had sedentary bouts of at least 60 to 90 consecutive minutes had a nearly two-fold increase in death risk compared with those who had the least total sedentary time and the shortest sedentary bouts.

Related Stories

The researchers also found that participants who kept most of their sitting bouts to less than 30 minutes had the lowest risk of death. "So if you have a job or lifestyle where you have to sit for prolonged periods of time, we suggest taking a movement break every half hour. This one behavior change could reduce your risk of death, although we don't yet know precisely how much activity is optimal," Dr. Diaz said.

The study was the largest to link objectively measured sedentary time and sedentary patterns with mortality risk.

"This study adds to the growing literature on how dangerous long periods of sitting are for our health, and underscores a growing awareness among clinicians and researchers that sitting really is the new smoking," said study co-author Monika Safford, MD, chief of the Division of General Internal Medicine and the John J. Kuiper Professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, and an internist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. "We need creative ways to ensure that we not only cut back on the total amount we sit, but also increase regular interruptions to sitting with bursts of activity." Dr. Safford is the PI on one of the REGARDS ancillary studies and provided the cardiac events data for this paper.

Source:

http://newsroom.cumc.columbia.edu/blog/2017/09/11/long-sitting-periods-may-be-just-as-harmful-as-daily-total/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

University and pediatric hospital work together to improve lives of children with epilepsy
Aridhia signs pioneering research and innovation platform deal with Great Ormond Street Hospital
Pre-hospital antiplatelet therapy offers no advantages for heart attack patients, study suggests
Researchers explore complex relationship between weight and asthma in children
Coimbra Pediatric Hospital selects Congenica's Sapientia software platform for In2Genome project
Medical care in California's NICUs influenced by infants' racial and ethnic identities
Children's Colorado wins $50,000 funding from Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute
Indus Valley ground water in Pakistan shows alarmingly high levels of arsenic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

The report set out the NHS’ intentions of routinizing whole genome sequencing. It is particularly focused towards rare diseases and cancers, although conditions such as obesity, bacterial and other infections are also included.

Generation Genome: the UK’s genetics revolution?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers identify new way to predict which TAVR patients may be at risk for rehospitalization