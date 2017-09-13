AMSBIO's product portfolio covers cancer and cardiovascular research with new CD47 range

AMSBIO has announced a new range of CD47-relevant products suitable for rapid high throughput screening studies.

CD47, or Integrin associated protein (IAP), is a transmembrane protein that in humans is encoded by the CD47 gene. Studies have established that CD47 is involved in a range of cellular processes, including apoptosis, proliferation, adhesion and migration.

Furthermore, CD47 is known to be a key regulator of tissue homeostasis, and is also involved in a variety of diseases ranging from atherosclerosis to cancer. Given its significant role in pathogenesis of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, CD47 signaling has been heavily investigated for new targeted therapeutics.

The unique set of CD47-relevant products from AMSBIO includes human CD47 protein and multiple avi tag pre-biotinylated proteins. Derived from Human (HEK 293) cells, AMSBIO CD47 protein products demonstrate superb bioactivity, high detection sensitivity and authentic post translational modification and protein conformation.

The new AMSBIO CD47 protein kits are supplied as pairs of products that can be easily adapted to ELISA, AlphaLISA™ and MSD platforms to facilitate rapid and easy screening of the neutralizing compound.