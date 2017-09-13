AMSBIO's product portfolio covers cancer and cardiovascular research with new CD47 range

September 13, 2017

AMSBIO has announced a new range of CD47-relevant products suitable for rapid high throughput screening studies.

CD47, or Integrin associated protein (IAP), is a transmembrane protein that in humans is encoded by the CD47 gene. Studies have established that CD47 is involved in a range of cellular processes, including apoptosis, proliferation, adhesion and migration.

Related Stories

Furthermore, CD47 is known to be a key regulator of tissue homeostasis, and is also involved in a variety of diseases ranging from atherosclerosis to cancer. Given its significant role in pathogenesis of cancer and cardiovascular diseases, CD47 signaling has been heavily investigated for new targeted therapeutics.

The unique set of CD47-relevant products from AMSBIO includes human CD47 protein and multiple avi tag pre-biotinylated proteins. Derived from Human (HEK 293) cells, AMSBIO CD47 protein products demonstrate superb bioactivity, high detection sensitivity and authentic post translational modification and protein conformation.

The new AMSBIO CD47 protein kits are supplied as pairs of products that can be easily adapted to ELISA, AlphaLISA™ and MSD platforms to facilitate rapid and easy screening of the neutralizing compound.

Source:

AMSBIO

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Business / Finance | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AMSBIO introduces new Reporter Lentivirus for assessing cell signaling activities
Promise shown in multiple sclerosis research with high throughput myelination assay
Skeletal Muscle Differentiation kit evaluated by leading French laboratory, I-Stem
AMSBIO announce sponsorship of organoid technology training course
AMSBIO's immunotherapy range for IDO pathway research
AMSBIO launch high throughput genotoxicity skin assay technology
AMSBIO launches new automation-friendly cell-free DNA purification kit
AMSBIO launch new sterilizer with UV and ozone cycles

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

There are three kinds of problem – though we do not have any reliable quantitative data to know how common they are. Firstly, there is sometimes a delay in making an asthma diagnosis in people who have asthma – this is less common than in the past, but it still happens.

Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Jules Wyss is the head of the quality assurance laboratory at the largest brewery in Switzerland, the Feldschlösschen brewery in Rheinfelden. The master brewer and beverage technologist helped to set up the QA lab from 1991 onward.

Consolidated beer analysis on single, integrated platform

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

I will talk about the simple but fundamental idea that allowed breaking the diffraction barrier in fluorescence microscopy as well as about MINFLUX nanoscopy, the latest development in the field that for the first time provides true molecular resolution with visible light and standard objective lenses.

Optical microscopy resolution revolution

More Content from AMS Biotechnology

See all content from AMS Biotechnology
You might also like... ×
Cryopreservation reagents by AMSBIO allow long-term organoid banking