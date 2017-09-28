FLIR Systems thermal imaging cameras aid in accurate measurement of skin temperature

The Department of Sport and Exercise Science at Portsmouth University, UK reports on the advantages of using FLIR Systems thermal imaging cameras for measuring skin temperature at rest, during exercise, and recovery.

Skin temperature is an important physiological measure that can reflect the presence of illness and injury as well as provide insight into the localised interactions between the body and the environment. Historically, human skin temperature has been assessed using contact measurement devices including thermocouples and skin thermistors that have limitations.

Dr. Joe Costello, a senior lecturer in exercise physiology commented:

I have used FLIR Systems thermal cameras in Australia, Ireland and the UK as my measurement technology of choice to assess human skin temperature. My research group is currently using FLIR thermal imaging cameras to examine the effects of different stress factors including temperature, hypoxia, clothing and exercise on human skin temperature.

Dr. Costello added: