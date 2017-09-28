METTLER TOLEDO’s First-Defect-Stop Guide shows how lean management concepts can be applied to the lab

September 28, 2017

Lean management principles such as Jidoka and Andon can significantly contribute to Lean Laboratory performance. The new First-Defect-Stop Guide from METTLER TOLEDO advocates rapid identification and elimination of measurement errors, in order to avoid downstream issues.

Lean Management techniques applied to the laboratory have been shown to improve quality and efficiency. The principle of First-Defect-Stop for laboratory weighing is designed to help laboratory personnel strengthen lab processes and identify incorrect results before they have the chance to have negative consequences on downstream processes.

If a problem is detected, the "First-Defect-Stop" procedure should be triggered. The aim of First-Defect-Stop is to enable a laboratory technician to stop the process, identify a problem and resolve it within a few minutes, by following a checklist, for example. However, if the problem cannot be resolved quickly or easily, the procedure should involve escalation of the issue, such as to notify the supervisor or third party service provider. The ultimate goal, of course, is not just to solve the problem once, but to address the cause and eliminate it, in order to prevent recurrence of the error. Repeatedly ignoring the root cause of the problem is foolhardy, because it simply leads to inefficiency and further errors downstream, causing inaccurate results, poor reproducibility and extended lead times.

The METTLER TOLEDO First-Defect-Stop Guide shows how critical lean management concepts are applied to the lab. The guide is based on the Japanese Lean Manufacturing principles:

  • Jidoka—which means empowering machines or operators to stop production automatically on discovery of a defect in a process.
  • Andon—which is a visual signal or system, such as a light or sound alarm, designed to alert staff of a quality or process problem, so that remedial action can be taken. This principle is integral to First-Defect-Stop.

Related Stories

Applying the Jidoka principle to a Lean Laboratory approach involves the following steps:

  1. Stop a process as soon as a problem is detected (to avoid propogating errors through the workflow)
  2. Fix the problem quickly (to avoid delays)
  3. Investigate the root cause of the problem
  4. Take steps to avoid any reoccurence of the same problem

This First-Defect-Stop guide, titled "Minimize Errors in Weighing", is a trouble-shooting tool designed to support laboratory personnel to identify specific problems with a laboratory balance, such as long settling times or unstable readings. Step-by-step guidance is provided to support the user to identify and assess the problem. Analysis of the root cause(s) is described, which may be due to the environment, the sample, the method, the user, or the equipment, for example. Advice on reducing the impact and steps to take to prevent the same problem from happening again are given, as well as examples of Andon warnings that could be installed in each case.

The Andon problem visualization method can be implemented in the laboratory, just as easily as in a production environment. METTLER TOLEDO has long experience in incorporating these practices in its product design. An example of such an Andon method is StatusLight. This warning function of XPE and XPR balances warns the user if a balance is not ready to weigh, in order to avoid calibration or technical errors causing an error in the measurement result. Appropriate remedial action is advised on the balance touchscreen for immediate implementation by the user.

Source:

https://www.mt.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

METTLER TOLEDO’s updated UV/VIS spectrophotometers can perform color measurements, automation
Mettler Toledo webinar explores thermal analysis of thermoplastics
Bench scales by Mettler Toledo give accurate weighing performance in hazardous areas
METTLER TOLEDO’s new adjustable-cavity weights help streamline routine balance testing
Mettler Toledo deliver increased lab efficiency through 2-part Lean Laboratory webinars
METTLER TOLEDO’s new paper highlights importance of leveling to meet weighing accuracy
Oxidation Induction Time webinar demonstrates how to accurately use thermal analysis
Safe-weighing in 3 steps with the new Mettler Toledo white paper

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

More Content from Mettler-Toledo Ltd.

See all content from Mettler-Toledo Ltd.
You might also like... ×
New Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer with precise measurement technology released by Mettler Toledo