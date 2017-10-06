Cytel announces further expansion in Europe with new office in Basel

October 6, 2017

Cytel Inc., a leading biometrics CRO and clinical trial software provider, today announced further expansion in Europe with the addition of an office in Basel, Switzerland. The new premises are scheduled to open by the end of 2017 and will join the company’s existing Geneva, Paris, Barcelona, and UK locations in Europe as part of a portfolio of 15 offices worldwide.

During 2017, Cytel has added more than 150 biostatisticians, statistical programmers and data managers in Europe and North America alone, and established new sites in King of Prussia, USA; Paris, France; and Ahmedabad, India. The company plans to hire up to 15 office-based members of staff in Basel by the end of 2018 as part of a wider global business growth strategy.

Related Stories

Sébastien Gerin, Senior VP of Strategy and Performance at Cytel commented, “Switzerland is one of the leading centers for clinical development in the world.  By establishing a new office in Basel, we will be able to cement our close collaborations with customers in the region and continue to build our team of statistical programmers, biostatisticians, and data managers.”

Cytel’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Cary Morrill, commented, “At Cytel we are extremely proud of our excellent reputation as an employer. Therefore, we are confident that candidates will be as excited as we are about the opportunities at the new Basel site. We look forward to welcoming new team members on board over the next few months.”

Cytel is holding a Careers Open Day in Basel on 17th October 2017 to showcase its current statistical programming and biostatistics opportunities. For event details and to register, contact recru[email protected]

Cytel

