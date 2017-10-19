SP Scientific reports on expanding applications for Hotpack Stability Chambers

October 19, 2017

SP Scientific reports upon the growing range of applications served by its premium Hotpack Stability Chambers. Available in a variety of customizable models, these systems provide precision temperature control from 2 °C to 70 °C and 20% to 96% RH with exceptional uniformity throughout the chamber and therefore can serve a diverse array of applications across a multitude of industries.

Hotpack Stability Chambers are used in the pharmaceutical, automotive, and cosmetic industries to test the resilience of product samples under controlled temperature and humidity variables. Hotpack Stability Chambers are also used to test packaged food in sealed bags for moisture permeability. A leading national naval laboratory relies on Hotpack Stability Chambers to house its atomic clocks. Concrete and drywall manufacturers also use Hotpack Stability Chambers for their product testing.

The Model 33R is a high-quality temperature/humidity controlled Stability Chamber, built to exceed the exacting standards required by such regulatory bodies as ICH, TAPPI, and MIL Spec. This Stability Chamber is constructed from 304 Stainless Steel and finished with an external protective finish. Each unit is equipped with four solid stainless-steel shelves secured by pilasters designed to bear substantial test loads. High density testing is accommodated by up to 19 available shelf positions.

Outstanding accuracy and optimal performance on the Model 33R is achieved by a microprocessor-based PID controller which regulates user-settable temperature and humidity limits. An audio-visual alarm system is available to alert users to events such as power interruptions that may disturb test results. The proprietary Stability PLUS™ design of the Model 33R provides the gentle, even flow of conditioned air which ensures precision testing without the risk of temperature variations or inadvertent evaporation of samples. A comprehensive array of accessory options including access ports, PC interfaces, and chart recorders are available for this temperature controlled Stability Chamber.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications
