AMSBIO launches new service for synthesis of custom-designed synthetic mRNAs

AMSBIO announces the launch of a new service for synthesis of custom-designed, highly modified mRNAs prepared by an advantageous in vitro transcription methodology.

Traditional approaches for engineering changes in cellular expression profiles have employed mostly DNA or RNA based viral and non-viral vectors. Unfortunately, these methods carry high risks, due to genomic integration with permanent genetic alteration of cells, and safety and ethical concerns relating to the use of DNA-based vectors in human clinical therapy. Using in vitro synthesized mRNAs offers an advantage if these crucial permanent changes are not needed and the associated problems can be avoided if transient gene expression changes are sufficient or even an advantage.

Until recently concerns about RNA degradation problems have halted widespread use. Recent advances in the availability of synthetic mRNAs (syn-mRNAs) prepared using in vitro transcription methodologies has increased confidence in working with syn-mRNAs.

The AMSBIO custom synthetic mRNA service uses Ψ-containing mRNA which is translated more efficiently than its unmodified counterpart, which results in higher protein expression and also reduces the innate antiviral response. The new AMSBIO service includes: synthesis of synthetic DNA, plasmid cloning, purification, full DNA sequencing documentation, PCR amplification of insert, purification and subsequent RNA synthesis by in vitro transcription, purification, and characterization. AMSBIO synthetic mRNA is made to research grade for development applications and to GMP grade for cell therapy.

Dr. Dusko Ilic, Reader in Stem Cell Science at Kings College London Faculty of Life Sciences & Medicine commented:

I am pleased to see AMSBIO are launching an IVT mRNA service.

He added: