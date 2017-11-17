Cofounders Cyrus Mehta and Nitin Patel tell the Cytel story

2017 marks a very special milestone for Cytel – our 30th anniversary. Cyrus Mehta and Nitin Patel founded Cytel in 1987 with an initial objective to solve a specific problem in computational statistics.

Over the last 30 years, Cytel has grown into a multinational organization respected by the lifesciences industry with offices on 3 continents and over 900 talented employees. Throughout the company’s expansion we have held a steadfast commitment to the core principles which were so important to Dr. Mehta and Dr. Patel when they founded Cytel - scientific excellence, integrity, quality and partnership with our customers.

Over the last few months the team has been working on a video to provide an insight into Cytel’s unique culture, and share the company’s story in the co-founders' own words.

We hope you enjoy the 2 -minute production.

Thanks especially to Cyrus Mehta and Nitin Patel for sharing their story on screen, and all who participated in this production.

