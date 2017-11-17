Cofounders Cyrus Mehta and Nitin Patel tell the Cytel story

November 17, 2017

2017 marks a very special milestone for Cytel – our 30th anniversary.  Cyrus Mehta and Nitin Patel founded Cytel in 1987 with an initial objective to solve a specific problem in computational statistics.

Over the last 30 years, Cytel has grown into a multinational organization respected by the lifesciences industry with offices on 3 continents and over 900 talented employees. Throughout the company’s expansion we have held a steadfast commitment to the core principles which were so important to Dr. Mehta and Dr. Patel when they founded Cytel - scientific excellence, integrity, quality and partnership with our customers.

Over the last few months the team has been working on a video to provide an insight into Cytel’s unique culture, and share the company’s story in the co-founders' own words.  

We hope you enjoy the 2 -minute production.

Thanks especially to Cyrus Mehta and Nitin Patel for sharing their story on screen, and all who participated in this production.

Would you like to learn more about the Cytel story? Click below to read an in-depth interview with the co-founders in Chance magazine.

