Philips launches global movement to raise awareness for COPD

In collaboration with COPD Foundation and Russell Winwood, campaign focuses on helping inspire and enable COPD patients to live a better life

Ahead of World COPD Day on November 15, Royal Philips, a leader in health technology, today announced the launch of a global movement to raise awareness for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide and is estimated to be the third leading cause by 2020, but there is a lack of awareness and social stigma associated with the disease. Only about half of the estimated 210 million people with the disease have been officially diagnosed. In an effort to break these barriers, Philips is collaborating with COPD athlete Russell Winwood to create motivational content designed to help educate, engage and empower COPD patients and their caregivers. To further amplify the message, Philips has committed to donating $1 to The COPD Foundation for every campaign video share throughout COPD Awareness month, November.

“COPD is among the most common, underdiagnosed, debilitating, deadly and costly diseases to manage,” said Dr. Teofilo Lee-Chiong, Chief Medical Liaison at Philips. “People can’t find solutions for a problem they don’t know they have or implement solutions they don’t know exist. At Philips, we are committed to making lives better for COPD patients, from education to developing innovative therapy solutions, and that with the right diagnosis, management plan and support group, people diagnosed with COPD can still live a full and active life.”

Philips is working with Russell Winwood to share his personal journey with other COPD patients and inspire them to live their lives to the fullest. After being diagnosed with COPD, Russell found it difficult to move forward with his everyday routine; however, just six months after his diagnosis, he completed his first full Ironman and continues to participate in triathlons around the world, showing that a COPD diagnosis does not need to stop patients from enjoying their favorite activities. For recently diagnosed COPD patients, Winwood shares his advice for living well:

Knowledge : Understand what it means to have COPD. Patients should work with their doctor to create a customized action plan to help track progress.

Understand what it means to have COPD. Patients should work with their doctor to create a customized action plan to help track progress. Treatment : While there is no cure for COPD, there are many treatment options including prescription drugs, positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, portable oxygen concentrators, and ventilation therapy that can help patients maintain a better quality of life. By researching and having a strong understanding of the treatment options available, patients can have a more educated conversation with physicians about care plans.

While there is no cure for COPD, there are many treatment options including prescription drugs, positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy, portable oxygen concentrators, and ventilation therapy that can help patients maintain a better quality of life. By researching and having a strong understanding of the treatment options available, patients can have a more educated conversation with physicians about care plans. Nutrition : A healthy diet is incredibly important for COPD patients as a poor diet can make symptoms worse and affect the ability to exercise. The right nutrition can even help patients breathe easier.

A healthy diet is incredibly important for COPD patients as a poor diet can make symptoms worse and affect the ability to exercise. The right nutrition can even help patients breathe easier. Exercise: Exercise can help improve cardio-respiratory fitness level by strengthening large muscle groups within one’s body while also improving circulation.

“I first heard of COPD when I was diagnosed, and I was devastated,” said Winwood. “I wish I understood that this wasn’t a death sentence, and it doesn’t mean you have to give up the things you love. With the support of my wife and family, I vowed that I wouldn’t allow this disease to take control of my life.”

Philips offers patient-inspired COPD and respiratory disease management solutions that support each stage of the health continuum – from healthy living, through diagnosis, treatment and homecare – all while empowering consumers to live the active lifestyle they desire. The wide variety of Philips therapy solutions for COPD patients include OptiChamber Diamond spacer, InnoSpire Go next-generation portable mesh nebulizer that provides fast and efficient aerosol drug delivery, SimplyGo Mini lightweight portable oxygen concentrator, DreamStation Advanced Therapies, and Trilogy hospital-to-home ventilators. DreamStation and Trilogy now connect patients, payers, providers and physicians via Care Orchestrator, turning medical-grade data in to actionable information.