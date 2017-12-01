AMSBIO offers new cryopreservation medium for banking of hematopoietic stem cells

December 1, 2017

HSC-BANKER® from AMSBIO is a new optimized GMP grade cryopreservation medium for the banking of hematopoietic stem cells isolated from umbilical cord blood, peripheral blood and bone marrow.    

In a comparative study on the cryopreservation of hematopoietic stem cells, performed by the Cord Blood Bank of the Japanese Red Cross Society, results using HSC-BANKER® were shown to at least equivalent to conventional protocols using DMSO and DEXTRAN.

Manufactured to be completely free of serum and animal derived components, HSC-BANKER® contains only European or US Pharmacopoeia graded ingredients making it suitable for storage of hematopoietic stem cells developed for cell therapy applications. HSC-BANKER® is supplied ready-to-use and requires no special devices, such as a controlled rate freezer, in order to achieve consistently high viabilities following resuscitation from cryopreservation, even over extended long-term storage. HCS-BANKER® significantly increases cell viability while maintaining cell pluripotency, normal karyotype and proliferation ability after freeze-thaw.

Evaluated for endotoxins, pH, osmolarity and mycoplasma contaminants to ensure GMP equivalent quality. HSC-BANKER® builds on the CELLBANKER® range of cryopreservation media for cells, organoids and tissues.

