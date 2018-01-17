Genevac offers miVac DNA for efficient concentration of nucleic acids

The miVac DNA centrifugal sample concentrator from Genevac is purpose designed to efficiently remove water and organic solvents from biological samples containing nucleic acids.

The compact benchtop system includes a built-in high-performance vacuum pump, concentration chamber with electromagnetic drive for quiet, maintenance-free operation, and a fixed aluminum rotor for microcentrifuge tubes. To use your miVac DNA – simply position the system on your lab bench, connect the power lead and exhaust tube and then start benefiting from fast, trouble-free nucleic acid concentration.

Concentration using the miVac DNA is faster than any other system in its class, due to its integral high displacement vacuum pump. A clear acrylic lid allows you to monitor progress and is specially treated with a novel coating to resist the most aggressive chemicals and solvents.

The miVac DNA is very simple to use. Experimental parameters including concentration time and temperature can be easily selected and set using the systems intuitive dial and display system. To improve performance and productivity, Genevac has developed built-in special operating modes for removing water and alcohols – the most common solvents encountered when concentrating nucleic acid samples

For biological labs tasked with higher volumes of samples or samples in different formats such as microplates and vials – Genevac offers the miVac Duo or Quattro concentrators together with miVac SpeedTrap and pump.