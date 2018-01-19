AMSBIO offers isogenic panels of neuronal iPSC derivatives

January 19, 2018

AMSBIO announces the launch of a new range of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) derived neural stem cells (NSCs) and neural lineage progenitors.

For several years, neuroscience research using cell line and animal models of degenerative neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease has been challenged to translate results into in vivo conditions, whether for basic understanding of disease pathology or for the screening of targeted drug therapies. The development of iPSC technology and its further differentiation into various lineages, especially neuronal lineage cells and dopaminergic neurons, has overcome a major bottleneck by providing biologically relevant in vitro models to screen drugs for neuroprotection and movement-disorder therapy.

Related Stories

AMSBIO now offers isogenic panels of neuronal derivatives from these iPSCs, including neural stem cells, dopaminergic neurons, astrocytes and mixed neurons, allowing comparative neuroscience studies, and drug and toxicity screening.

These cell lines from multiple donors have been derived using integration-free, proprietary neural induction protocols, and are fully characterized for markers and normal karyotype. Validated for generating CRISPR-Cas9-engineered iPSC-lines for disease modeling these cells offer for flexibility in choosing the lineage most appropriate for research studies.

Source:

http://www.amsbio.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AMSBIO launches new ELISA-like kit to detect and measure Hyaluronic Acid
AMSBIO's product portfolio covers cancer and cardiovascular research with new CD47 range
AMSBIO introduces new microplate-based metabolism stress kits
AMSBIO announce sponsorship of organoid technology training course
Feeder-free stem cell culture media now available from AMSBIO
AMSBIO’s new recombinant protein shows great promise for organoid culture
AMSBIO offers new cryopreservation medium for banking of hematopoietic stem cells
AMSBIO launch new sterilizer with UV and ozone cycles

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

More Content from AMS Biotechnology

See all content from AMS Biotechnology
You might also like... ×
AMSBIO announces addition of mutation cell line controls to its reference standards