CE marked MAST Toxoreagent kit for detection of Toxoplasma antibodies

Toxoplasma gondii is an obligate, intracellular, coccidian parasite which causes toxoplasmosis in humans, a wide range of birds, mammals and reptiles worldwide. T.gondii infects a large proportion of the world's population but uncommonly causes clinically significant disease. Most human toxoplasmosis infections in those with no immune suppression are asymptomatic. In those with symptoms, the disease most commonly presents in immunocompetent patients with a glandular fever or flu-like illness and may involve lymphadenopathy, low-grade fever, generalized malaise, mild to extreme tiredness and muscle pain. However, certain individuals are at high risk for severe or life-threatening toxoplasmosis such as fetuses, new-borns and immunocompromised individuals.

MAST® Toxoreagent™ kit is a CE marked, indirect latex agglutination test for the detection of Toxoplasma antibodies. With this simple, easy to use kit, an obvious agglutination pattern indicates positive results after 12 hours.

