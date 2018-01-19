MAST ADATAB tablets for routine agar susceptibility testing

January 19, 2018

MAST ADATAB are tablets consisting of a measured dose of antibiotic which can be added to media to produce plates containing a known concentration of antibiotic. This concentration may be adjusted by calculating the number of ADATAB™ added to a given volume of medium. Suspensions of organisms are then applied to the surface of the agar, usually with a multipoint inoculator, and incubated overnight. Resistance or sensitivity is judged by growth or absence of growth on one or more concentrations of antibiotics being tested.  

Related Stories

They may be used for routine agar susceptibility testing, for either break-point or full MIC.

Benefits

  • Easy to use

    • 25 tablets per pack – each suitable for addition to 100ml

  • Colour coded to indicate content

  • Good stability

    • 2 year shelf life for most antibiotics

  • Tablets dissolve rapidly in agar

  • No weighing or diluting

    • Added directly to medium

  • Wide range of antibiotics available

  • Suitable for fast and slow growing organisms including anaerobes

  • Recommended for low cost multipoint inoculation
Source:

http://mastgrp.com/news_details.asp?ID=272

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags:

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Mast introduces Carba plus for CPE and OXA-48 confirmation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Mast Uri System offers efficient and cost-friendly diagnostic solution