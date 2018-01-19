MAST ADATAB tablets for routine agar susceptibility testing

MAST ADATAB™ are tablets consisting of a measured dose of antibiotic which can be added to media to produce plates containing a known concentration of antibiotic. This concentration may be adjusted by calculating the number of ADATAB™ added to a given volume of medium. Suspensions of organisms are then applied to the surface of the agar, usually with a multipoint inoculator, and incubated overnight. Resistance or sensitivity is judged by growth or absence of growth on one or more concentrations of antibiotics being tested.

They may be used for routine agar susceptibility testing, for either break-point or full MIC.

Benefits