MAST Isoplex DNA Lyo: New isothermal amplification kit using LAMP technology

MAST® is pleased to announce the MAST ISOPLEX® DNA Lyo which is a ready to use isothermal amplification kit using LAMP technology and is presented in a convenient lyophilized format.

Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) is a rapid nucleic acid amplification method, proven to overcome many of the practical limitations associated with conventional PCR. Since its publication by Notomi et al., in 2001, LAMP has become a key tool in the development of molecular diagnostics for challenging samples and remote locations.

LAMP capitalizes on some key features making it ideal for hot lab, point of care and field applications:

Driven by a single strand displacement enzyme (Bst DNA-polymerase), temperature cycling is no longer necessary. Maximising efficiency under Isothermal Amplification. Rapid amplification and high yield, offers short reaction times and reduces the application time for downstream processing like sequencing. No automation restrictions. Although compatible with all Real-Time PCR platforms, LAMP can be performed in a simple hot block opening up opportunities for remote applications. Isothermal conditions reduce the heat stress on the reaction, making LAMP less prone to inhibition.

MAST Isoplex® DNA Lyo is the latest innovation in LAMP technology.

Simple and Efficient:

The isothermal reaction conditions of the MAST ISOPLEX® DNA Lyo method allow for the continuous amplification of target genes, rather than being restricted to short periods of amplification as seen in PCR cycling. This allows for the amplification of much larger quantities of nucleic acids in a shorter reaction time (109–1015 within 5-40 minutes).

Take it with you:

Overcoming limitations of molecular diagnostics such as cold chain logistics and storage, MAST ISOPLEX® DNA Lyo amplification kit has been shown to be unaltered by continuous exposure to high temperatures of 50 °C and >90% humidity. This makes shipping safe and reliable to even the most remote locations.

Not going to use all the reagents in one go – no problem, reconstituted pellets can be freeze-thawed on multiple times with no adverse effect.

MAST ISOPLEX® DNA Lyo amplification kit is the ultimate in convenience and comes as a ready to use kit – Just add primers