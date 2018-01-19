MAST announces new AmpC, ESBL & Carbapenemase Detection Set - D72C

MAST® are pleased to announce the latest addition to the MASTDISCS® combi range – AmpC, ESBL & Carbapenemase Detection Set - D72C. D72C is a six-disc system that has been developed for the detection of Gram-negative resistance in Enterobacteriaceae including:

ESBL positive strains

AmpC (derepressed/hyperproduced, plasmid mediated and inducible) positive strains

Co-production of AmpC and ESBL enzymes

Screening for the production of carbapenemase enzymes.

The test is a combination disc set comprised of cefpodoxime, various inhibitors and a penem antibiotic. These components are used in combination to stimulate a synergistic reaction and interpretation is based on a difference between zone sizes for each disc. D72C can be used in conjunction with D73C – Carbapenemase Detection Set, to confirm and differentiate suspected carbapenemase production in Enterobacteriaceae.

When used with the MAST® DISCMASTER™ disc dispenser series, D72C can be easily integrated into existing laboratory workflows, and maintains an in-use shelf life of 4 weeks when employing a charged desiccant.