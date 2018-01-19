Mast Uri System offers efficient and cost-friendly diagnostic solution

The Mast Uri® System is an innovative and efficient semi-automated suite, comprising instrumentation, software and reagents. The system provides a streamlined and cost-friendly alternative to traditional microbiological culture of urines, to aid the diagnosis of urinary tract infections (UTI).

The Mast Uri® System can effectively identify pathogenic bacteria, generate antibiotic susceptibility results for up to 95 urines which can be read and reported in approximately 30 minutes.

When employing traditional culture methods, microbiological analysis of urine samples accounts for approximately 30-65% of the workload in clinical pathology laboratories. The Mast Uri© System allows lab personnel to re-allocate staff time, eliminating bottleneck situations, making it an attractive addition within the laboratory.

The Mast Uri® System range comprises

Mast Uri ® Plus - automated plate reader and sample analyser



Mast Uri ® Plates - 96-well plate format pre-poured media plates for bacterial identification and EUCAST compliant antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST)

Customized to suit individual laboratory requirements

Customized to suit individual laboratory requirements



Mast Uri ® Dot - multiple sample inoculator

Each Mast Uri ® Plate can be inoculated in approximately 15 seconds which means that 95 samples can be processed in approximately less than 5 minutes



Innovative tablet format with minimal space required to greatly improve workflow and significantly increase capacity



Mast Uri® Locate - unique chromogenic/fluorogenic reagent to ensure accurate and consistent inoculation and reading of the Mast Uri® Plates.

Mast strives to focus on product excellence and to provide the best service to our customers. The Mast Uri®System is currently installed in many locations across the United Kingdom and Internationally.